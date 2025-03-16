Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 16, 2025, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.83 °C and 32.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.05 °C and 32.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|30.42
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|30.04
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|30.80
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|32.75
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.37
|Scattered clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.17
|Few clouds
|March 23, 2025
|32.97
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025
