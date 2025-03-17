Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 17, 2025, is 28.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.05 °C and 31.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Delhi weather update on March 17, 2025
Delhi weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.49 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 121.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 18, 202528.56Sky is clear
March 19, 202530.16Few clouds
March 20, 202532.59Sky is clear
March 21, 202534.34Few clouds
March 22, 202534.82Scattered clouds
March 23, 202532.86Sky is clear
March 24, 202534.64Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.34 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata33.95 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.68 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.91 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.79 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad32.1 °C Broken clouds
Delhi28.56 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
