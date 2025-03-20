Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 20, 2025, is 28.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 34.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Delhi weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.52 °C and 35.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 28.96 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 32.26 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 32.52 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 32.15 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 33.59 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.97 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.50 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

