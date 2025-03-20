Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 20, 2025, is 28.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 34.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.52 °C and 35.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 21, 2025
|28.96
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.26
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|32.52
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|32.15
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.59
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.97
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.50
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025
