Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 22, 2025, is 30.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Delhi weather update on March 22, 2025
Delhi weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 35.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.05 °C and 33.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 23, 202530.88Sky is clear
March 24, 202533.06Sky is clear
March 25, 202534.67Sky is clear
March 26, 202536.18Sky is clear
March 27, 202536.60Sky is clear
March 28, 202535.25Sky is clear
March 29, 202531.33Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.9 °C Few clouds
Kolkata27.72 °C Light rain
Chennai29.96 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.36 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad29.89 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad31.62 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.31 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On