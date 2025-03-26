Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 26, 2025, is 35.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.28 °C and 38.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:35 PM. Delhi weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.93 °C and 37.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.28 °C and 38.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 35.58 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 35.31 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 30.55 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 30.64 Broken clouds March 31, 2025 32.18 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 34.50 Sky is clear April 2, 2025 35.34 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear



