Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 26, 2025, is 35.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.28 °C and 38.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.93 °C and 37.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.28 °C and 38.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|35.58
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|35.31
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|30.55
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|30.64
|Broken clouds
|March 31, 2025
|32.18
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|34.50
|Sky is clear
|April 2, 2025
|35.34
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.