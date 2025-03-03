Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 3, 2025, is 26.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.05 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Delhi weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.64 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 26.34 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 26.52 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 24.23 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 25.52 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.78 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.65 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 30.35 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



