Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.88 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 5, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 5, 2025, is 23.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.88 °C and 27.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Delhi weather update on March 05, 2025
Delhi weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.98 °C and 30.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 6, 202523.70Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.30Sky is clear
March 8, 202527.83Sky is clear
March 9, 202528.64Sky is clear
March 10, 202530.11Sky is clear
March 11, 202532.43Scattered clouds
March 12, 202534.47Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.3 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru30.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.05 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.7 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
