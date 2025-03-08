Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.89 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 8, 2025, is 24.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.89 °C and 32.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 33.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 190.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 9, 2025
|24.77
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|30.27
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|31.91
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|33.56
|Scattered clouds
|March 13, 2025
|34.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|34.59
|Overcast clouds
|March 15, 2025
|35.65
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
