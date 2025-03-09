Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.7 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 9, 2025, is 29.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 32.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.51 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 317.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|29.78
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|31.01
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|32.78
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.69
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|34.91
|Few clouds
|March 15, 2025
|33.79
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|32.43
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
