Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.84 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 1, 2024 43.05 °C Scattered clouds June 2, 2024 42.56 °C Light rain June 3, 2024 42.22 °C Sky is clear June 4, 2024 41.13 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 41.03 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 41.84 °C Sky is clear June 7, 2024 42.97 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 34.33 °C Light rain Chennai 35.83 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.93 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.32 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on May 31, 2024, is 43.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 °C and 46.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.08 °C and 45.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 32.84 °C and 46.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.