Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 32.2 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 31.62 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.58 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 30.65 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 30.88 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 30.78 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.85 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on November 1, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.12 °C and 34.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.