Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on November 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on November 20, 2024, is 24.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.05 °C and 26.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.1 °C and 27.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 245.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 21, 2024
|25.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|26.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|26.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|25.25 °C
|Sky is clear
