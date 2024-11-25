Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Nov 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Nov 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on November 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on November 25, 2024, is 23.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.05 °C and 28.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 27.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 246.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 26, 2024 25.11 °C Sky is clear
November 27, 2024 25.22 °C Sky is clear
November 28, 2024 24.44 °C Sky is clear
November 29, 2024 23.99 °C Sky is clear
November 30, 2024 24.05 °C Sky is clear
December 1, 2024 24.41 °C Sky is clear
December 2, 2024 24.34 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds
Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on November 25, 2024
Delhi weather update on November 25, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
