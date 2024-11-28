Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 23.74 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 23.7 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 24.34 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 25.02 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 25.5 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 25.5 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 25.48 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on November 28, 2024, is 23.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.05 °C and 26.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.91 °C and 25.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.