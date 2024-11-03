Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 31.25 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 30.45 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 30.75 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 30.66 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.71 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 30.86 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 31.13 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on November 3, 2024, is 31.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.89 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.With temperatures ranging between 19.05 °C and 33.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 232.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

