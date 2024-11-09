Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 10, 2024 29.82 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 30.33 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 31.24 °C Few clouds November 13, 2024 31.01 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 30.62 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 30.91 °C Sky is clear November 16, 2024 30.36 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.22 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on November 9, 2024, is 27.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 °C and 31.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.67 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

