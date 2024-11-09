Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.05 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024
Nov 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on November 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on November 9, 2024, is 27.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 °C and 31.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.67 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 10, 2024
|29.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|30.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|31.24 °C
|Few clouds
|November 13, 2024
|31.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|30.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|30.91 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|30.36 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
