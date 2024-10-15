Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 16, 2024 33.51 °C Scattered clouds October 17, 2024 32.0 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 32.16 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 31.91 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 31.86 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 31.72 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 32.42 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 15, 2024, is 30.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.05 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.29 °C and 35.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 21.05 °C and 34.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 193.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

