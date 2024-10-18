Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on October 18, 2024, is 32.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.43 °C and 35.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.05 °C and 35.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 19, 2024
|32.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|31.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|32.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|32.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
