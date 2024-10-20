Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 21, 2024 32.66 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 32.77 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 32.81 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 33.04 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 32.14 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 32.59 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 31.56 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 20, 2024, is 32.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.9 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 34.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 240.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

