Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 32.45 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 33.33 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 31.87 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 31.46 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 31.64 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 32.1 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.62 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 23, 2024, is 30.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 35.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 35.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 22.05 °C and 35.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 268.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

