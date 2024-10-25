Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on October 25, 2024, is 32.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 °C and 34.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.05 °C and 34.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 26, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|31.27 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|31.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|32.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|34.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
