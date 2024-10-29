Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 33.27 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 33.97 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 32.88 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 32.83 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 31.9 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.76 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 31.11 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 29, 2024, is 31.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 35.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024

