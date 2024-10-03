Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 35.07 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 35.65 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 34.53 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 34.15 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 34.6 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 34.95 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 35.73 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.72 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 3, 2024, is 34.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 38.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.53 °C and 37.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 38.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 232.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.