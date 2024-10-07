Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.15 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 8, 2024 34.63 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 34.55 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 35.14 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 35.78 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 36.28 °C Few clouds October 13, 2024 34.85 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 34.38 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 7, 2024, is 34.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.15 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 37.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.With temperatures ranging between 29.15 °C and 36.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 248.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

