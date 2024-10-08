Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on October 8, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.86 °C and 36.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 9, 2024 34.98 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 35.1 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 35.4 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 36.42 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 34.5 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 33.52 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 33.38 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.88 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.53 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.11 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds
Delhi 32.15 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on October 08, 2024
Delhi weather update on October 08, 2024

