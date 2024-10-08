Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on October 8, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.86 °C and 36.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 10, 2024
|35.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|35.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|36.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|34.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|33.38 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
