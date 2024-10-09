Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024
Oct 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on October 9, 2024, is 32.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 35.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 35.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 343.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.05 °C and 35.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 343.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 10, 2024
|34.68 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|35.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|35.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|34.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|33.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy