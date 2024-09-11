Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 11, 2024, is 33.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 31.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 36.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 275.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 31.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 36.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 275.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|25.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|23.87 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 14, 2024
|26.81 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 15, 2024
|22.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 16, 2024
|29.77 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|23.02 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy