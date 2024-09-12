Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 23.68 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 27.66 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 32.31 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 34.96 °C Few clouds September 17, 2024 30.16 °C Overcast clouds September 18, 2024 33.84 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 34.5 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 12, 2024, is 23.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 26.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 24.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 225.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024

