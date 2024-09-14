Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 14, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 131.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 15, 2024
|33.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Few clouds
|September 17, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|34.61 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|34.49 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 20, 2024
|36.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|37.14 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
