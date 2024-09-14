Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 14, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 131.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 15, 2024 33.67 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 34.57 °C Few clouds
September 17, 2024 34.77 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 34.61 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 34.49 °C Scattered clouds
September 20, 2024 36.19 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 37.14 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain
Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on September 14, 2024
Delhi weather update on September 14, 2024

