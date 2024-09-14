Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 33.67 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 34.57 °C Few clouds September 17, 2024 34.77 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 34.61 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 34.49 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 36.19 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 37.14 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 14, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 131.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

