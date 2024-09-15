Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 15, 2024, is 33.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.23 °C and 36.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.05 °C and 35.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 16, 2024 34.49 °C Scattered clouds
September 17, 2024 35.07 °C Few clouds
September 18, 2024 29.96 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 31.86 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 34.73 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 36.46 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 37.8 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on September 15, 2024
Delhi weather update on September 15, 2024

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
