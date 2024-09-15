Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 15, 2024, is 33.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.23 °C and 36.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.05 °C and 35.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 51.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|34.49 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 17, 2024
|35.07 °C
|Few clouds
|September 18, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|31.86 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|36.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|37.8 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
