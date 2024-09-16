Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 34.84 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 23.03 °C Heavy intensity rain September 19, 2024 28.55 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 32.73 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 35.3 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 35.99 °C Scattered clouds September 23, 2024 36.52 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 16, 2024, is 33.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.44 °C and 35.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 35.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 117.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

