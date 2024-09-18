Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 18, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.23 °C and 29.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 331.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 19, 2024 30.95 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 34.04 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 35.9 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 37.0 °C Broken clouds
September 23, 2024 37.17 °C Sky is clear
September 24, 2024 37.97 °C Broken clouds
September 25, 2024 37.34 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.26 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on September 18, 2024

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
