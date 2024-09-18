Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 18, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.23 °C and 29.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 331.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 331.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|34.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|35.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|37.0 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 23, 2024
|37.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 24, 2024
|37.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 25, 2024
|37.34 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy