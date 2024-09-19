Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.01 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 19, 2024, is 29.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 31.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 35.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 113.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 35.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 113.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 20, 2024
|32.97 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|34.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|35.93 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 23, 2024
|37.12 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 24, 2024
|36.99 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 25, 2024
|36.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|36.45 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy