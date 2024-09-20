Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 20, 2024, is 32.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.94 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 34.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 204.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.94 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 34.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 204.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|34.42 °C
|Few clouds
|September 22, 2024
|36.16 °C
|Few clouds
|September 23, 2024
|36.61 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 24, 2024
|37.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 25, 2024
|36.26 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|36.41 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy