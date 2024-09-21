Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 35.98 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 37.38 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 37.65 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 37.74 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 35.86 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 33.5 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 30.44 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.06 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 33.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 21, 2024, is 33.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 35.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024

