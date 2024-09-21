Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 21, 2024, is 33.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 35.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|35.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|37.38 °C
|Few clouds
|September 24, 2024
|37.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|37.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 26, 2024
|35.86 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|33.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|30.44 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
