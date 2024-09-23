Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 23, 2024, is 34.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 37.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.38 °C and 39.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 37.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 210.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 24, 2024
|38.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|37.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 26, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|30.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 28, 2024
|26.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 29, 2024
|31.66 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 30, 2024
|35.6 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
