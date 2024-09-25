Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024
Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 25, 2024, is 35.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 37.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 37.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 300.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 26, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|31.78 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 28, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 29, 2024
|31.5 °C
|Few clouds
|September 30, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 1, 2024
|36.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|37.28 °C
|Sky is clear
