Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 26, 2024, is 31.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 35.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.12 °C and 32.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 35.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 27, 2024 30.45 °C Light rain
September 28, 2024 30.12 °C Broken clouds
September 29, 2024 31.78 °C Few clouds
September 30, 2024 35.01 °C Few clouds
October 1, 2024 36.35 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 37.66 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 36.88 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on September 26, 2024

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

