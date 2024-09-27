Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.38 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 27, 2024, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.38 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 30.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.38 °C and 31.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Delhi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 28, 2024 26.14 °C Overcast clouds
September 29, 2024 30.9 °C Few clouds
September 30, 2024 34.12 °C Few clouds
October 1, 2024 36.03 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 36.81 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 36.46 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 36.1 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Follow Us On