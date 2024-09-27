Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.38 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 26.14 °C Overcast clouds September 29, 2024 30.9 °C Few clouds September 30, 2024 34.12 °C Few clouds October 1, 2024 36.03 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 36.81 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 36.46 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 36.1 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 27, 2024, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.38 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 30.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.With temperatures ranging between 26.38 °C and 31.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Delhi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.