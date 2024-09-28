Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 28, 2024, is 26.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 28.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.58 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.58 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 29, 2024
|29.89 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 30, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 1, 2024
|36.23 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 2, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|35.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|35.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|36.05 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy