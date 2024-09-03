Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
Sep 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 3, 2024, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.48 °C and 36.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 36.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 136.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 4, 2024
|36.17 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|35.12 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|30.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 8, 2024
|36.58 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 9, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Few clouds
|September 10, 2024
|37.45 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
