Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024
Sep 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 6, 2024, is 32.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 34.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 32.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 34.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 7, 2024
|32.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 8, 2024
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 9, 2024
|36.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 10, 2024
|37.2 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 11, 2024
|36.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 12, 2024
|35.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
