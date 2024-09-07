Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.88 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024
Sep 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 7, 2024, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.88 °C and 30.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 33.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 166.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 33.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 166.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 8, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|35.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 10, 2024
|38.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 11, 2024
|37.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|34.11 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|25.75 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy