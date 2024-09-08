Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on September 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on September 8, 2024, is 33.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 35.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 35.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 361.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 35.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 361.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 9, 2024
|35.97 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|36.77 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 11, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|32.82 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|24.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy