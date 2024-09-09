Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 10, 2024 33.36 °C Overcast clouds September 11, 2024 36.33 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 31.85 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 26.23 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 26.62 °C Overcast clouds September 15, 2024 33.89 °C Few clouds September 16, 2024 35.83 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.96 °C Light rain Delhi 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on September 9, 2024, is 35.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 37.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 36.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 37.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 183.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.