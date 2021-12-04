Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman gets ‘SEX’ series number for new scooty, reaches out to women’s panel
Delhi woman gets ‘SEX’ series number for new scooty, reaches out to women’s panel

A Delhi transport department official said they have stopped allotting “DL 3 SEX” series and will consider changing the registration number to people already issued a number from this series on a case to case basis.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said she has given the transport department four days to resolve the case so that the student, alloted “DL-3-SEX-**’ number for her scooty does not suffer (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 07:29 PM IST
BySweta Goswami

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the transport department on a complaint from a Delhi student who complained that it was embarrassing for her to drive her new scooty with the registration number, “DL-3-SEX-**’.

“The commission was approached in the matter by a girl who bought a scooty recently and got a vehicle registration number which contained the term ‘SEX’. The girl informed the Commission that she was facing severe harassment due to the registration number, as people taunted and even teased her due to the same. She further said that because of all this she is facing a lot of problems in commuting and is not being able to go out for essential work,” the DCW said in a statement.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said she has given the transport department four days to resolve the case so that the student “doesn’t suffer anymore”.

“It is very unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl is having to face so much harassment,” Maliwal said.

A senior Delhi transport department official said that “SEX” is an auto-generated series for vehicle registration, essentially for two-wheelers.

“We have stopped registration on this series because of the sensitivity. All series for vehicles in Delhi are auto generated by the system” said the official.

“If we receive requests, we can change the registration number on a case-to-case basis,” the official added after the commission took up the student’s case.

The Maliwal-led commission has also asked the transport department to submit the total number of vehicles that have been registered under this series.

