Delhi: Yamuna faces deluge; evacuation likely

For the fourth time this season, the Delhi government on Monday issued a flood warning for the Capital as heavy rainfall in upstream states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand pushed the discharge at Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage beyond the critical 300,000-cusec mark for the first time this year. A view of the Yamuna in Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

At 7pm, the Yamuna was flowing at 205 metres in Delhi – below the danger mark of 205.33m – but officials said the effect of Monday’s surge would only be visible after 36 hours, the usual time it takes for water released from Hathnikund to reach the National Capital Region.

The highest water level this monsoon, 205.95m, was recorded on August 19. Experts now warn that they expect this year’s peak level to be crossed within 36-48 hours.

“If the trend persists, evacuations may have to begin soon,” said an official from the flood control room.

Officials explained that the first flood warning is issued when the discharge crosses 100,000 cusecs in an hour, and the second when it crosses 300,000 cusecs. The barrage touched 311,029 cusecs at 8am on Monday and peaked at 329,313 cusecs an hour later.

“The discharge remained above 300,000 cusecs till 2pm. Based on this, we expect the Yamuna to cross 206m by Tuesday evening, which would force closure of the Old Railway Bridge and trigger evacuations from low-lying areas,” the official said.

Central Water Commission (CWC) data showed that at 5pm, the peak discharge was still 292,365 cusecs, while the day began with 165,512 cusecs at 4am. The previous high this year was 178,996 cusecs on August 17.

An advisory from the flood control room directed officers to “keep a strict vigil” on embankments and vulnerable points, warn residents inside floodplains, and ensure round-the-clock patrolling by police and irrigation department staff.

Memories of 2023

In July 2023, the Yamuna swelled to its highest-ever level of 208.66m after a record discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Hathnikund, inundating large parts of the city. By contrast, last year’s peak was just 204.38m on September 26, with a maximum discharge of 87,018 cusecs.

Data shows the tipping point in 2023 was July 9, when the discharge crossed 100,000 cusecs every hour for four consecutive days, leading to the July 13 flood. Officials fear this week could mirror that trend, though experts say the current conditions are unlikely to be as severe as 2023, as that year,there was a five-day period which was saw a sustained discharge of over 100,000 cusecs.

“This is not going to be as bad as last year, when water flow was obstructed, especially at the ITO barrage, worsening the flooding. But if the discharge remains high for the next 24 hours, we will certainly cross 206m,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator at the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP). He warned that biodiversity parks such as Asita East and Amrut, as well as riverside ghats, could see partial submergence.

Nitin Bassi, a fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), pointed to climate and land use factors. “Intense rainfall in the Western Himalayas, combined with unplanned development and encroachments, is amplifying flood risk in Delhi. Cities need hyper-local flood management plans to identify hotspots and regulate land use. Effective waste management is also crucial so that drains remain unclogged,” he said.

“All sector officers, district administration, and police have been placed on high alert. Preparations have begun to shift people living in vulnerable areas along the floodplains to safer places. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated on embankments, and regulators and pumps are under constant supervision,” said I&FC minister Parvesh Verma.

Brace for rising levels

The impact is already being felt downstream. Faridabad issued a high alert on Monday, warning 14 villages – including Basantpur, Kidawali, Rajpur Kalan, Tilori Khadar, among others – of potential flooding. Deputy commissioner Vikram Singh described the situation as “extremely sensitive” and urged residents to evacuate.

In Noida, officials said patrolling and awareness drives had begun in riverside settlements. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and precautionary measures have been advised,” said BK Singh, executive engineer, irrigation department, Gautam Budh Nagar.

On the ground, residents of Yamuna floodplains reported police announcements through loudspeakers asking them to prepare for evacuation.

Vinod Kumar, 42, a resident of Yamuna Bazaar, said, “We are still at home, but if the water rises another metre, we will have to leave. I have a family of eight. Evacuating is never easy.”

Another resident, Geeta Kashyap, said temporary tents had been installed nearby but were inadequate. “Last time when the situation was like this and water level went above danger levels, we had spent our days around ITO on the road because there was nowhere to go. Currently we are just waiting and watching the situation,” she said.

Delhi prepared to tackle flood situation, says CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government and all flood-related departments are fully prepared and maintaining high alert. “Round-the-clock monitoring is underway and this year extensive advance measures have already been implemented. The large-scale desilting of the Yamuna and its drains over the past six months has significantly strengthened flood defences. All barrage gates have been opened to ensure smooth flow, preventing any stagnation. The water is flowing out as swiftly as it enters,” said CM Gupta.

The authorities have advised people in the Yamuna floodplain to move to safety as the water level of Yamuna continues to increase.

As of 7pm Monday, the Yamuna had already reached 205.00 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), close to the official danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Delhi CM explained that water reaching the Yamuna floodplain is natural, as it forms part of the river’s ecological system. “There is no risk of flooding in outer areas. Citizens need not panic, as the government is fully committed to their safety, with officials providing hourly updates on the situation,” CM said.

CM said that given the volume of water released from the Hathni kund Barrage, it is estimated that the water level may rise to 207 metres or slightly higher. “At present, the situation remains under control and there is no reason for panic. Any flood-related issue will be dealt with immediately. The top priority of the Delhi Government is to ensure the safety of the capital’s residents and to minimise any inconvenience,” CM said.

CM also appealed to people living in the Yamuna riverbed to exercise caution and strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration.

