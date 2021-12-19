4 dead after truck topples onto auto near IGI Stadium

Four persons, including a 13-year-old boy, were crushed to death after an allegedly speeding container truck loaded with rice fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the Ring Road in central Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the driver and the helper of the truck -- identified as Pratish Choudhary (29) and Nitish (24), respectively -- fled the spot immediately after the accident, police said they were arrested by Saturday evening.

The accident affected traffic movement on the road through the day as the loaded container could not be removed till late evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Singh Chauhan said that the four deceased were identified as auto driver Surender Yadav (40), his nephew Jay Yadav (32), and two other passengers Komal Singh (35) and his nephew Tata Prakash (13). Police said the driver and his nephew hailed from Madhubani in Bihar, and the two passengers were from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the auto driver had picked up the two passengers from Seelampur and was going to drop them at Srinivaspuri, where Singh had landed a job as a cook in a police chowki and was reporting for his first day of work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh came to the city on Friday with Prakash, who came along for sightseeing, said his relative Neeraj.

Although police have not established the exact reason for the accident, preliminary investigation suggests that the truck -- heading towards Tughlaqabad container depot from Sonepat -- was descending the Salimgarh bypass flyover at a high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell on the auto on its right. Officials said marks on the road suggest that the truck skid for a few metres with the crushed auto under it before coming to a stop.

DCP Chauhan said that the accident took place at around 7am on the Ring Road outside gate number 16 of the stadium.

A police patrol team tried unsuccessfully to move the container with the help of some passersby, following which rescue teams from the fire department and other rescue agencies used a crane to lift the container truck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The auto had turned into a mangled heap and we had to cut the frame to recover the bodies. Except the driver, the other three occupants were crushed beyond recognition. Initially, only the driver and his nephew were identified. The other two were identified with the help of the documents found in their pockets,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Family members of the deceased reached Lok Nayak hospital mortuary after being informed about the deaths by the police.

This is the second accident in Delhi in the last 10 days -- on the night of December 8, a 37-year-old legal consultant of a private firm and his 32-year-old wife were killed when a truck carrying building material toppled on their car in south Delhi’s RK Puram area. Their six-year-old daughter, who was also with them in the car, survived the accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Data from Delhi Traffic Police shows that till September 15 this year, 99 people lost their lives in 91 accidents caused by trucks on the city’s streets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON