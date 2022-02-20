Delhi: Daughter among two held for killing BJP worker over personal feud

A 24-year-old woman was arrested along with a friend of her live-in partner on Monday for allegedly sedating and killing her 55-year-old mother, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who had unsuccessfully contested municipal elections in 2007, and trying to pass it off as an armed robbery gone wrong at their home in south Delhi’s Madangir, police said.

According to police, the woman, Devyani (only first name in police records), initially claimed that her mother, Sudha Rani, was murdered by two masked men who broke into their house on Saturday night. Police identified her accomplice as Karitk Chauhan. But during sustained questioning, police claim, Devyani admitted to allegedly hatching the murder plan as her mother objected to her live-in relationship and had threatened to disown her if she did not return to her husband.

Devyani is married to a Greater Noida resident and the couple even have a four-year-old son, police said, adding that she left her husband and returned to her mother’s house in Madangir a few years ago. She later entered into a live-in relationship with one Shibu from Dakshinpuri area in south Delhi, said a senior police officer, associated with the investigation of the case.

“Rani was unhappy with Devyani’s decisions and never approved her relationship with Shibu. She wanted Devyani to end her relationship and return to her husband. The constant nagging enraged Devyani so much that she hatched the murder plan,” said the officer.

Another police officer said that Devyani did not involve Shibu in the conspiracy but roped in Chauhan, his friend. “Devyani lured Chauhan into her plan after promising that she will leave Shibu and marry him. Chauhan agreed to kill her mother and executed the crime as per the plan on Saturday,” said the officer.

On Saturday evening, Devyani gave tea mixed with sleeping pills to her mother and maternal uncle Sanjay, and after ensuring that they became unconscious, she called Chauhan to the house. They subsequently shifted Rani and Sanjay to two separate beds. “Chauhan slit Rani’s throat with a surgical blade and threw it out of the window. Thereafter, Devyani gave some jewellery and cash belonging to her mother to Chauhan and he left,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The victim’s sister Sushma Rani said that she was at her home in Pushp Vihar near Saket when Sanjay informed her about the murder around 10.30pm. “Sanjay told me that he had dozed off after drinking the tea. It was Devyani who woke him up and informed her about the murder. My brother still looked drowsy when we reached the house. Police officers have told us that Devyani got my sister killed through her boyfriend (Chauhan). My sister loved her daughter a lot but in return, she got killed by her,” said Sushma, adding that she had informed the police about the murder.

A police team that reached the house found Rani lying on the bed, soaked in blood, with a slit around her throat. There were no visible signs of struggle in the room, said police, adding that a gold chain and rings remained intact on Rani’s neck and fingers.

“Devyani claimed that around 9.30pm, two masked men armed with handguns entered the house and robbed her of her jewellery and cash. The robbers then tried to rob her mother but killed her in the process. There were contradictions in Devyani’s statements when we enquired about certain circumstantial facts such as no blood being found on the spot where she claimed robbers attacked her mother, and the lack of any signs of struggle in the house. Devyani broke down during interrogation and Chauhan was arrested on her disclosure,” said DCP Jaiker.

According to Sushma, Devyani’s son was at the house when the murder took place but moved him to Shibu’s home before police arrived.

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon and the stolen jewellery from the two accused.

Sudha’s husband, who was also a BJP worker, was shot dead outside his house by two men over a political rivalry in 2003, said Sushma.

After her husband’s murder, Sudha joined politics and contested 2007 MCD elections from Ambedkar Nagar seat as a BJP candidate but lost to Congress’s Bina Thakuriya.

“My sister was aspiring to contest the upcoming MCD elections again as a BJP candidate. She had already started holding meetings with voters, party workers and senior officer bearers of the party. She was hopeful of getting the party’s ticket this time,” Sushma said, adding that Sudha’s son, Vikrant Kundara, was in Mumbai with his wife at the time of the murder.