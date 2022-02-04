Delhiites rejoice as gyms, colleges, schools reopen

New Delhi

Delhiites from all walks of life are welcoming the reopening of educational institutions and gyms, as per the latest guidelines of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), under the reopening of public places that were closed due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

“It feels like a moment of celebration. We were feeling suffocated earlier as there are finances to manage. This has come as a huge sigh of relief,” says Goldy, owner of Rajinder Nagar-based Steppers Do The Steps, sharing he has been getting congratulatory messages and calls from clients on the news of gyms finally reopening in the city. And Bhupender Sharma, president, Delhi Gym Association, adds, “We’re delighted with the news. We had staged a few symbolic protests and got a fruitful result. Kaafi lambe samay se wait kar rahe the hum. But there is still uncertainty and fear that if the restrictions are implemented again... so we want to request that sirf humein bandh na karen and nazarandaaz na karein, as gyms are the first establishments to close and the last to reopen. We need to exercise, do yoga and mediation and remain fit to build immunity.”

Welcoming the move, Vikas Jain, MD, Anytime Fitness India, says, “The long wait for fitness enthusiasts and gym franchises ends today. Finally, the government decided to open the doors of gyms and give some relaxations to the gym industry. It has been two years since the pandemic has been present globally, and while the focus is on immunity and health, fitness has taken a back seat. We have been observing that the Covid-19 cases have reduced in recent times, and are delighted that the government now sees gyms as a daily life need and not a luxury.”

Colleges, schools and coaching classes have also been allowed to resume from Monday. Though classes IX to XII will reopen in a phased manner, and unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to teach, schools for nursery to class VIII will reopen from February 14, as per the DDMA’s order. And hopeful to experience a similar joy are the college students in the city. Shubham Chaudhary, executive counsellor, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), opines: “The students aren’t able to manage online classes any more. Open book exams are no longer a good enough substitute for a proper physical examination. The education is suffering. Even social development of students has come to a standstill. Delhi University has also lost out on cultural and sports events. All of this should have already been managed with 50% capacity but we still are on a complete campus shut down. It’s high time that DU reopens. Students have been protesting for this from two years. We understand not opening up when there is an infection wave, but what about all other times?”

Some students of Delhi University are hopeful about reopening of physical campuses soon, as the new DDMA rule allows reopening of colleges and schools. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

“We aren’t getting our hopes high yet. If the decision to reopen is not taken, it’ll really dishearten us. The students will protest if they have to. It’s high time that we get access to our campus,” adds Pranshu Nain, a student of Ramjas College, and Manish Mourya, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD) adds hoping DU can resume classes in physical mode, too. He says: “Students and faculty are vaccinated, so there is no real reason for delay in reopening the campus. Research students have been taking classes in blended mode for some time now, and I think this facility must be extended to undergraduates. If 100% occupancy is an issue we could at least function at 50% occupancy to begin with.”

“The government has announced the reopening of coaching institutes and other educational institutions,” says Partha Halder, centre head of FIITJEE at Punjabi Bagh, adding: “The idea is very simple, there is no substitute for offline coaching or teaching because the online education a student receives in the comfort of their home is not 100% fruitful and does not have a personal touch for a student to enhance their performance in a competitive exam. It’s a much-needed and a welcome move. Both teachers and students are eager to join the classes, and it will boost the confidence of students who have to sit exams, and should positively impact their results too.”

The order has also extended the start time of the night curfew in the Capital to 11pm, as compared to 10pm earlier. And offices are allowed to function with 100% capacity. “I’m happy that I’ll get to go to office, but it’s also scary as I have a small baby at home and Covid hasn’t gone as yet,” says Malviya Nagar-based IT professional Siddharth Singh, adding, “100% capacity means everyone will be there and there will be no social distancing. Sitting for eight hours in an air conditioned space is actually worrying right now. Also, ghar se kaam karne ki aadat ho gayi thi. My wife will also go to office and so will I, then we’ll have to make new arrangements for our baby to not to stay unattended at home.”

